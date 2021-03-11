Court overturns automatic life sentences for young killers

Bartholomew was convicted in the killing of Paul Turner II, a Tacoma laundromat attendant, in 1981, after telling his brother he was going to rob the business and leave no witnesses. He was 20 at the time, suffering from depression and other mental health problems, and requested the death penalty when he was arraigned.

Monschke was 19 in March 2003 when he joined two other members of a white supremacist group in fatally beating Randall Townsend, a 42-year-old homeless man, also in Tacoma, to earn red shoelaces, a symbol that the wearer had assaulted a member of a minority group.

The dissent objected to exempting such young adults from the same automatic punishment that older convicts must receive. The Legislature has decided that 18-year-olds can form contracts, drop out of school, get married, work a hazardous job and serve in the military — and it's not unreasonable for the Legislature to also find that they should face the full consequences of their crimes, Justice Susan Owens wrote.

“Children are different, certainly. But Monschke and Bartholomew were not children when they brutally murdered their victims,” Owens wrote.

She said no other state court or legislature had extended such protections to 18- to 20-year-old killers.