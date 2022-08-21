 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Court puts on hold Graham's testimony in Ga. election probe

  • Updated
  • 0
Graham South Carolina

United States Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses business leaders during a congressional conversation sponsored by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.

 Meg Kinnard - staff, AP

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court on Sunday agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court’s order requiring that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating plots to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss in Georgia.

A subpoena had instructed the South Carolina Republican to appear before the special grand jury on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May had denied Graham's request last Monday to quash his subpoena and on Friday rejected his effort to put her decision on hold while he appealed. Graham's lawyers then appealed to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

People are also reading…

On Sunday, a three-judge panel of the appeals court issued the order temporarily pausing May's order declining to quash the subpoena. The panel sent the case back to May to decide whether the subpoena should be partially quashed or modified because of protections granted to members of Congress by the U.S. Constitution.

Once May decides that issue, the case will return to the 11th Circuit for further consideration, according to the appeals court order.

Graham’s representatives did not immediately respond Sunday to messages seeking comment on the appellate ruling. A spokesperson for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis declined to comment.

Willis opened the investigation early last year, prompted by a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During that conversation, Trump suggested Raffensperger could “find” the votes needed to overturn his narrow loss in the state.

Willis and her team have said they want to ask Graham about two phone calls they say he made to Raffensperger and his staff shortly after the 2020 general election. During those calls, Graham asked about “reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump,” Willis wrote in a petition seeking to compel his testimony.

Graham also “made reference to allegations of widespread voter fraud in the November 2020 election in Georgia, consistent with public statements made by known affiliates of the Trump Campaign,” she wrote.

During a hearing earlier this month on Graham's motion to quash his subpoena, Willis' team argued that Graham may be able to provide insight into the extent of any coordinated efforts to influence the results of the 2020 general election in Georgia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary

Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says after losing a Republican primary she’s thinking about running for president. Cheney is ex-President Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress and lost the primary Tuesday to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Cheney tells supporters she’ll do whatever it takes to ensure Trump “is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.” Cheney told NBC on Wednesday defeating Trump will require a “united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents.” She declines to say if she will run for president but concedes it’s something she’s “thinking about.” Her primary defeat, by a substantial margin, is a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right.

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

The Justice Department is rebuffing an effort to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida. In court papers Monday, prosecutors argue the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the affidavit contains sensitive information about witnesses. The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when it asked for the warrant to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. In a statement on his social media platform, Trump called for the release of the unredacted affidavit in the interest of transparency.

Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence

Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence

President Joe Biden will host a White House summit next month aimed at combatting a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S. The Democrat is working to deliver on his campaign pledge to “heal the soul of the nation.” The White House announced Friday that Biden will host the United We Stand Summit on Sept. 15, highlighting the “corrosive effects” of violence on public safety and democracy. Advocates pushed Biden to hold the event after 10 Black people were killed at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in May, aiming to address a succession of hate-driven violence in cities including El Paso, Texas, Pittsburgh and Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

WNBA's Brittney Griner appeals her Russian prison sentence

WNBA's Brittney Griner appeals her Russian prison sentence

Russian news agencies reported that lawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner have filed an appeal of her nine-year Russian prison sentence for drug possession. The case has been denounced by the United States and could lead to a high-profile prisoner swap. Griner is an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist. She was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Griner admitted that she had the canisters in her luggage, but said she had inadvertently packed them in haste and that she had no criminal intent.

Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

Explosions and fires have ripped through an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week. The blasts forced the evacuation of more than 3,000 people. Russia is blaming the explosions on an “act of sabotage” without naming the perpetrators. Ukraine stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility. Last week's explosions destroyed nine Russian planes at another Crimean air base. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has used it to launch attacks against the country in the war that began nearly six months ago. If Ukrainian forces were, in fact, behind the explosions, they would represent a significant escalation in the war.

Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge as rivalry warms up north

Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge as rivalry warms up north

President Joe Biden calls Finland and Sweden “our allies of the high north.” And their addition to NATO could bring military and territorial advantages to the Western defense alliance. That’s especially so as the rapid melting of the Arctic from climate change awakens strategic rivalries at the top of the world. The two Nordic nations rushed to join NATO after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February. Two-thirds of NATO's 30 member nations have approved their membership so far. NATO would be bringing in two sophisticated militaries and, in Finland’s case, a remarkable tradition of national defense, and skill at Arctic fighting, even on skis and snowshoes.

Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in 24 hours to Singapore

Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in 24 hours to Singapore

A group of German air force fighter jets has landed in Singapore as part of a marathon bid to fly them some 12,800 kilometers (8,000 miles) from their home base to Southeast Asia in just 24 hours. The exercise comes at a time of tensions between China and the U.S. and its allies over Taiwan and demonstrates the ability for a European nation to move air power quickly to the region. The six Eurofighter jets are accompanied by four transport aircraft and three tankers. They made stops along the way for refueling, inspection and rotations of pilots. Germany’s air force, the Luftwaffe, said one of the jets was fixed in the Middle East on Tuesday and another was held back.

Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material

Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he didn’t take any classified information with him when he left office. The disclosure — which would typically be unremarkable for a former vice president — is notable given that FBI agents seized classified and top secret information from his former boss’s estate on Aug. 8 while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws. Former President Donald Trump has claimed that the documents seized by agents were “all declassified.” Pence also told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that he didn't want to “prejudge” the contents seized by the government “until we know all the facts.”

Cheney and Murkowski: Trump critics facing divergent futures

Cheney and Murkowski: Trump critics facing divergent futures

Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney hail from their states’ most prominent Republican families. They're also among the GOP’s sharpest critics of former President Donald Trump, and both supported his impeachment. But their political fortunes could diverge after Tuesday's primaries. Cheney faces daunting prospects in her effort to fend off Trump-supported challenger Harriet Hageman, while Murkowski is expected to advance from her primary. Boosting Murkowski's prospects is a nonpartisan primary in which the four candidates who get the most votes, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election.

Arizona Supreme Court says voters can't repeal tax cuts

Arizona Supreme Court says voters can't repeal tax cuts

The Arizona Supreme Court says tax cuts or increases enacted by the Legislature can never be blocked by opponents using the state constitution’s referendum power, with the rare exception of a tax that funds a completely new state department. The opinion released Friday explains the court’s April 21 decision reinstating a massive income tax cut enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature last year and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey. The court reversed a lower court decision that said the tax cuts could be blocked and placed on the ballot for voters to decide because the cuts did not appropriate money.

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Nat Turner launches massive slave revolt in Virginia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News