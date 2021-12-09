 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Court rejects Trump's efforts to keep records from 1/6 panel

  • Updated
  • 0

Almost a year later, two Bloomberg photojournalists, Stefani Reynolds & Victor J. Blue, look back at what they captured at the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

A federal appeals court ruled Thursday against an effort by former President Donald Trump to shield documents from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

In a 68-page ruling, the three-judge panel tossed aside Trump's various arguments for blocking through executive privilege records that the committee regards as vital to its investigation into the run-up to the deadly riot aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Judge Patricia Millett, writing for the court, said Congress had "uniquely vital interests" in studying the events of Jan. 6 and said President Joe Biden had made a "carefully reasoned" determination that the documents were in the public interest and that executive privilege should therefore not be invoked. Trump also failed to show any harm that would occur from the release of the sought-after records, Millett wrote.

"On the record before us, former President Trump has provided no basis for this court to override President Biden's judgment and the agreement and accommodations worked out between the Political Branches over these documents," the opinion states.

People are also reading…

It adds, "Both Branches agree that there is a unique legislative need for these documents and that they are directly relevant to the Committee's inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power.

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington said after the ruling: "Regardless of today's decision by the the appeals court, this case was always destined for the Supreme Court. President Trump's duty to defend the Constitution and the Office of the Presidency continues, and he will keep fighting for every American and every future Administration."

Watch Now: See the chaos as pro-Trump rioters storm U.S. Capitol, now secured

See a recap of key moments as violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic riot aimed at thwarting a vote to certify Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Senate debates objection to Ariz. Electors
National
AP

Senate debates objection to Ariz. Electors

  • Updated
  • 0

Senate leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer found themselves on the same side of the issue as the upper chamber began debate on objection…

Tear gas, injuries as chaos grips U.S. Capitol
National
AP

Tear gas, injuries as chaos grips U.S. Capitol

  • Updated
  • 0

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES. People were injured on Wednesday as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress was in session.

Pro-Trump rioters storm US Capitol in chaotic protest
National
AP

Pro-Trump rioters storm US Capitol in chaotic protest

  • Updated
  • 0

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump have stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power.…

Watch Now: Photos show Trump supporters storming U.S. Capitol
National
AP

Watch Now: Photos show Trump supporters storming U.S. Capitol

  • Updated
  • 0

See scenes from the U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters breach the building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm barricades at U.S. Capitol
National
AP

Pro-Trump protesters storm barricades at U.S. Capitol

  • Updated
  • 0

Thousands of people at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., crashing through barricades and climbing the steps as Congress voted to certify J…

Rioters storm U.S. Capitol building, breach security in support of President Trump
National
AP

Rioters storm U.S. Capitol building, breach security in support of President Trump

  • Updated
  • 0

This is the moment 'Stop the Steal' protesters in support of President Donald Trump breached security on the steps of the U.S. Capitol as Cong…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sounded an alarm about a global slide among democratic institutions Thursday as he convened the first White House Summit for Democracy. He called for world leaders to “lock arms” to strengthen democracies and demonstrate their worth in a changing world.

No shortage of sanction options if Russia invades Ukraine

No shortage of sanction options if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has plenty of options to make good on its pledge to hit Russia financially if President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, from sanctions targeting Putin’s associates to cutting Russia off from the financial system that sends money flowing around the world.

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged Friday to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022.

Watch Now: Related Video

NY attorney general seeks Trump's testimony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News