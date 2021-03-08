Court rules in Madigan's favor in dirty tricks allegation

“Voters rather than judges must decide when one side has gone overboard,” the judge wrote. “The Constitution does not authorize the judiciary to upset that outcome or to penalize a politician for employing a shady strategy that voters tolerate.”

Plaintiff’s attorney Tony Peraica said he’s disappointed in the appellate ruling because putting up the alleged fake candidates tainted the ballot. Peraica said he is inclined to appeal the decision but will review whether to seek a rehearing.

The appellate court decision is similar to a ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly. He dismissed Gonzales’ lawsuit, though he said it was undisputed some members of Madigan’s political organization worked to put the two additional candidates on the ballot.

Madigan has denied he had anything to do with putting the additional candidates on the 2016 ballot. Madigan spokeswoman Eileen Boyce did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Madigan, the longest-serving statehouse speaker in the nation’s history, failed to win another term in January under the burden of a lingering sexual harassment scandal in his office and a federal investigation into a years-long Commonwealth Edison bribery scheme involving his allies.

Madigan has denied wrong doing, but gave up the state Democratic Party chairmanship and his House seat earlier this year.

