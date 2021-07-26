Court ruling halts northern Idaho logging project

However, Winmill ruled that the project does not appear to qualify for an exclusion and halted logging until it rules on the merits of the case.

Specifically, Winmill said that the Forest Service had to meet requirements outlined in the Healthy Forest Restoration Act to designate an area a wildland urban interface and not just cite a county's designation.

Winmill cited a previous ruling in a related case involving the logging project where a different judge noted a county could simply designate the entire county a wildland urban interface to avoid environmental laws with the categorical exclusion.

“The area is home to a dwindling population of endangered Selkirk grizzly bears,” said Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies. “Roads and logging are the greatest threat to this population on these public lands. Yet the Forest Service refuses to follow its own rules and conserve this imperiled grizzly population."

The U.S. Department of Justice, which represents federal agencies in court cases, didn't immediately respond to an inquiry sent through its online portal on Monday.

Logging on the project had been scheduled to start in early August, but is now suspended until a further order from the court.