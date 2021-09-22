Court throws out ruling on handgun sales to people under 21

Marshall’s attorney, Elliott Harding, said the plaintiffs are disappointed “that the system continues to deny their equal access to fundamental liberties simply because of their youth.”

“It is unfortunate that the Government will evade the repercussions of the Court's (earlier) thorough ruling simply because the nature of the laws at issue allow them to escape final review through our lengthy litigation process,” Harding said.

He said the plaintiffs are considering “all of their options for additional review,” which include asking the U.S. Supreme Court or the full 4th Circuit to hear the case.

“Regardless of how these immediate issues may be resolved, these laws will continue to be challenged one way or another until liberty is ultimately restored,” Harding said.

The Justice Department had asked the 4th Circuit to rehear the case after the first panel ruling in July found the law unconstitutional.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, who supported the government's request that the 4th Circuit reconsider its first ruling, said he and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh believed that the finding that the law was unconstitutional was legally incorrect.