 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Court to hear arguments in GOP's election 'investigation'

  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania court will hear arguments Wednesday over Democrats' efforts to block a Republican-approved subpoena to state election officials in what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, propelled by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that he was cheated out of victory.

The statewide Commonwealth Court has set aside 75 minutes for arguments in the case. The case will involve thorny questions about the separation of powers and voter privacy, constitutional law scholars say.

Challengers, including Senate Democrats and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, also a Democrat, have sought to block the subpoena issued by a Republican-controlled state Senate committee.

It is an abuse of legislative power, serves no legitimate legislative purpose and stems from Trump’s efforts to undermine trust in the results of the 2020 presidential election, they say.

Issued to state election officials in September, the subpoena seeks detailed election records, some of it already public, some private information about voters and some information that is barred from public disclosure by federal law, Shapiro’s office wrote.

People are also reading…

Trump and his allies have applied ongoing pressure in those battleground states where he lost to Democrat Joe Biden — including Pennsylvania — to investigate ballots, voting machines and voter rolls for evidence to support their baseless claims about election fraud.

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/timelywriter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recall for school board member appears to qualify for ballot

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The architect of a ban on political symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter in Newberg schools appears to be facing an ultimatum: resign by Friday or hope that Newberg voters will side with him in a January recall election.

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sounded an alarm about a global slide among democratic institutions Thursday as he convened the first White House Summit for Democracy. He called for world leaders to “lock arms” to strengthen democracies and demonstrate their worth in a changing world.

Philly lawyer may join GOP field running for US Senate seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — George Bochetto, a prominent Philadelphia lawyer and Republican whose cases have often landed in the public spotlight, said Thursday that he is seriously considering running for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat.

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday wrapped up his two-day democracy summit, an event that was more about starting a global conversation about how best to halt backsliding than producing immediate results or expanding democracy’s reach.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

New Mexico Legislature sends redistricting plan to governor

New Mexico Legislature sends redistricting plan to governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic legislators in New Mexico on Saturday approved an overhaul of the state’s three congressional districts that would reshape a southern district in an oil-production region traditionally dominated by Republicans.

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News