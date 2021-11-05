 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Court to hear cases of docs convicted in pain pill schemes

  • 0
Court to hear cases of docs convicted in pain pill schemes

A police officer walks by during a voting rights rally, at the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Washington.

 Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear appeals from two doctors who were convicted of illegally distributing pain medication after writing thousands of prescriptions in short periods.

The court will take up the case of Xiulu Ruan of Mobile, Alabama, and Shakeel Kahn, who practiced medicine in Ft. Mohave, Arizona, and Casper, Wyoming.

Ruan and a partner, James Couch, were convicted of overprescribing medications at their Physicians Pain Specialists of Alabama clinic and a pharmacy.

The two doctors wrote 66,892 prescriptions in 2014, investigators said. They grossed $20 million between 2012 and a raid in 2015, prosecutors said.

Kahn was convicted of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute and dispense controlled substances resulting in death, including oxycodone, an opioid pain reliever, and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.

Jessica Burch, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, was a patient of Kahn's who died from an overdose in 2015.

He wrote nearly 15,000 prescriptions for controlled substances between 2011 and the end of 2016, totaling nearly 2.2 million pills and of which nearly half were oxycodone, prosecutors said.

In their appeals, both doctors said they acted within professional norms and that they were prevented from mounting a “good faith” defense that they did not intend any harm to patients.

People are also reading…

The Justice Department said in Ruan's case that there was overwhelming evidence that Ruan and his partner acted “as a large-scale pusher — not as a physician.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide.

GOP's Carey, Democrats' Brown win US House seats in Ohio

GOP's Carey, Democrats' Brown win US House seats in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Mike Carey, a Trump-backed coal lobbyist, bested a two-term state lawmaker to win an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio on Tuesday, while Democrat Shontel Brown coasted to victory in a second up-for-grabs congressional district in the Cleveland area.

Watch Now: Related Video

Self-defense claim at issue in Arbery trial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News