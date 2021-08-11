Court tosses ruling against Pennsylvania COVID-19 measures

Writing separately, 3rd Circuit Judge Kent Jordan said that while he agreed with the majority that the case is legally moot, he noted the Wolf administration has said the constitutional amendments do not affect a state health secretary’s disease-prevention authority to issue mask-wearing and stay-at-home orders or shut down schools and nonessential businesses.

At the same time, Wolf administration officials have said they have no intention of restoring statewide mitigation measures, even as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has led to rising infections and hospitalizations.

Jordan also stressed the court was not ruling on the merits of the plaintiffs' case. The decision, he wrote, “should not be read as reflecting a lack of appreciation for the feelings generated by this case, nor as indicating a failure to understand that there are real-world consequences flowing from governmental responses to the unprecedented (at least in our lifetime) pandemic we are yet working our way through.”

