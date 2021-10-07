 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Court tosses suit seeking to end now-expired virus rules

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A lawsuit in Louisiana over Republican lawmakers’ efforts to block coronavirus restrictions imposed last year by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has been dismissed by a state appeals court.

The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal court in Baton Rouge didn’t rule on the merits of the case. It said in the ruling, dated Wednesday, that the issue was moot because the executive order imposing the restrictions expired last November.

At issue was a petition signed last year by 65 GOP members of the House ordering Edwards to, in effect, rescind a mask mandate and virus-related capacity limits on businesses, among other restrictions. The petition was issued under an obscure section of a 2003 state law allowing a majority in either the House or the Senate to sign a petition forcing the governor to end a public health emergency declaration.

State district Judge William Morvant in Baton Rouge ruled in favor of the governor on Nov. 12, saying the petition was unconstitutional because Edwards’ emergency rules have the force of law and couldn’t be blocked by an action of one legislative body.

The Supreme Court later sent the case back to Morvant, not ruling on the merits but saying the district judge needed to hold a full hearing on multiple issues raised in the Republican lawsuit challenging Edwards' refusal to rescind his restrictions.

People are also reading…

Efforts by some in the GOP to use the petition provision haven't ended. About a dozen Republican lawmakers in the 105-member Louisiana House are seeking to try a new petition effort, aimed at ending Edwards’ latest mask mandate. That’s one of the only major COVID-19 restrictions left in place by the governor as the state emerges from its fourth surge of the virus.

The group of Republicans described their latest petition push in a letter to House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, who hasn’t publicly commented on the idea.

———

Associated Press reporter Melinda Deslatte in Baton Rouge contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alek Skarlatos, a hero soldier-turned-Republican congressional candidate, started a nonprofit shortly after his 2020 defeat in a western Oregon race, pledging to advocate for veterans “left high and dry” by the country "they put their lives on the line for."

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit, hoping to keep the U.S. government from bumping dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help.

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged Friday at the Capitol to “get it done” as Democrats strained to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations.

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first Women's March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday acknowledged frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after frantic negotiations failed to produce a deal.

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Latest: Alaska activates emergency health protocols

The Latest: Alaska activates emergency health protocols

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska on Saturday activated emergency crisis protocols that allow 20 health care facilities to ration care if needed as the state recorded the nation’s worst COVID-19 diagnosis rates in the U.S. in recent days, straining its limited health care system.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists may have discovered dinosaur DNA in a 125 million-year-old fossil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News