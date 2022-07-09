 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Court upholds Arizona prison ban on sexual, explicit content

  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — A three-member U.S. appeals court panel has sided with Arizona prison officials' ban on sexually explicit material for inmates, denying a prison journal's claims of First Amendment violations.

The 9th Circuit panel in San Francisco issued an opinion Friday mostly supporting the Arizona Department of Corrections' previous censorship of various issues of Prison Legal News.

The state had challenged a district court's permanent injunction of the ban and an order to deliver four issues unredacted.

“We conclude that most of the Department’s redactions of the Prison Legal News issues ... abide by the First Amendment,” Circuit Judge Eric Miller wrote. For example, it found the redaction of graphic passages from an October 2014 article were “rationally related” to discouraging sexual harassment of corrections officers.

Representatives for the Arizona Department of Corrections and the Human Rights Defense Center, which publishes Prison Legal News, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.

People are also reading…

The Department established an order in 2010 prohibiting prisoners from sending, receiving or possessing sexually explicit material or content seen as “detrimental” to the safety and operation of prison facilities. It was issued after mostly female staff complained inmates were harassing them with sexual images.

Inmates at more than 3,000 prisons nationwide subscribe to Prison Legal News, according to the court opinion. Arizona prison officials permitted the circulation of over 90 issues without incident. But in 2014, they refused to deliver one issue over sexually explicit material. Officials later changed their minds except for one article in the October issue.

In 2017, the corrections department redacted articles in three other issues for the same reason.

Prison Legal News initially won a lawsuit in 2019 challenging the ban. While the 9th Circuit panel ruled the censorship clearly did not cover mere mentions of sexual acts or sexual violence, including in academic contexts, it did apply if officials were keeping inmates from accessing content that would make prisons less safe.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The attack stunned the nation that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy.

Jan. 6 panel: More turning up with evidence against Trump

Jan. 6 panel: More turning up with evidence against Trump

A member of the House Jan. 6 committee says more witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Capitol insurrection following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s devastating testimony last week against former President Donald Trump. Illinois Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger says “there will be way more information" in two public hearings this month and to “stay tuned,” because people are emerging “every day.” Hutchinson testified that Trump wanted to join an angry mob of his supporters who marched to the Capitol, where they rioted. Hutchinson also said then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone was concerned Trump would face criminal charges if the Republican then-president joined them.

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court has ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person. The decision is a defeat for Democrats in the battleground state who decried Friday's ruling as making it harder to vote. However, the court didn’t address whether anyone other than the voter can return his or her own ballot by mail. That means that anyone could still collect multiple ballots for voters and, instead of putting them in a drop box, instead return them by mail.

Trump weighs early 2024 launch as January 6 committee looms over his future

Trump weighs early 2024 launch as January 6 committee looms over his future

Former President Donald Trump is anxiously mulling when, exactly, he should announce a presidential run for 2024 -- a decision that has become even more pressing as he tries to reclaim control of his image following a spate of damaging revelations by the House select committee investigating his role in January 6, 2021.

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation amid a mass revolt by top members of his government. His departure marks an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. He said: “Them’s the breaks.” The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

As Donald Trump considers another White House run, polls show he's the most popular figure in the Republican Party. But it wasn’t always that way. In 2016, he was competing at one point against a dozen rivals, and he won only about one-third of the vote in key early states. He even lost in Iowa, which kicks off the nomination process. He prevailed because those who opposed his brand of politics were never able to coalesce around a single rival. That same dynamic could repeat itself. With a growing list of candidates gearing up to run, even a Trump diminished by two impeachments and mounting legal vulnerabilities could hold a commanding position in a fractured, multi-candidate primary.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 2022 Midwest Diecast Convention

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News