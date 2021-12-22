 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Court upholds civil rights leader's trespassing conviction

  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A civil rights leader received a fair trial in 2019 and his conviction on trespassing charges at the North Carolina General Assembly stands, the state’s appeals court ruled Tuesday.

The Rev. William Barber II said at trial that he was using his “preaching voice” and he had the Constitutional right to instruct legislators. When staff complained about the noise, the chief of the General Assembly police repeatedly told Barber to lower his voice or be placed under arrest.

Jurors found Barber guilty after he led a call-and-response chant with roughly 50 people outside state Sen. Phil Berger’s office, protesting poor health care spending.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled Barber’s free speech rights were not violated by his arrest. The General Assembly’s rules do not curtail the content of anyone’s speech, but only its volume, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

People are also reading…

“This is not a case about free speech,” wrote Judge Chris Dillon. “It is a case about loud speech.”

While free speech is protected and the General Assembly is public, the government still has the power to regulate the nature of free speech when it becomes unruly and disrupts others, the court ruled.

“We hold that the interior of the General Assembly is not an unlimited public forum,” Dillon wrote. “Although important speech is conducted within the building, the building is not a quintessential community venue, such as a public street, sidewalk, or park.”

Dillon was joined in the court’s opinion by judges Jeffery Carpenter and Lucy Inman. Inman offered a different First Amendment analysis but ultimately ruled Barber’s Constitutional rights were not violated.

Barber received a suspended one-day sentence, 12 months of unsupervised probation, a $200 fine and 24 hours of community service.

A spokesperson for Barber’s civil rights nonprofit, Repairers of the Breach, had no immediate comment Tuesday night on the court’s ruling or further appeal.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The News & Observer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril.

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday published draft security demands that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe — bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected by the U.S. and its allies.

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — During a private meeting in July, Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sat down to negotiate what exactly it would take for Democrats to unlock Manchin's vote to start the process of considering President Joe Biden’s massive social and environmental bill.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. plans $6 mln payment to Taliban for security

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News