Courtney laments that Oregon Capitol has become 'fortress'

While Oregon Capitol leadership have agreed to mostly delay the upcoming legislative session by two days due to threats that followed the siege of the nation’s Capitol building in Washington, D.C, lawmakers remain split on dealing with another threat: the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an online preview of the 2021 legislative session hosted by The Associated Press, leaders on Friday disagreed about whether or not the public should be allowed back into the Capitol while lawmakers are at work or if public input should remain virtual.

“I think that we should do everything humanely possible to open the building, as best we can given the situation," Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod said.

Girod, who is from Stayton, said while he is aware of the possibility" of COVID-19 spreading in the Capitol, “it is worth the risk.”

“You can put restrictions on it, but you do what you can to make it so that the public has a right to come in and testify," Girod said. There are billions of dollars that are going to be spent, there are huge bills that are going to be argued.”

Senate President Peter Courtney, a Democrat from Salem, strongly disagreed.