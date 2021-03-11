COVID-19 bill gives states pathway to reduce maternal deaths

About 700 U.S. women die annually because of pregnancy-related problems, and a little over half of those deaths happen sometime after the woman has given birth, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 12% of maternal deaths occur 43 to 365 days after delivery. Surprisingly, heart conditions are responsible for more than one-third of the deaths.

“There are many issues that don't necessarily show up immediately, either during pregnancy or childbirth,” said Dr. Veronica Pimentel, a Hartford, Connecticut, obstetrician who specializes in caring for high-risk patients. “It has to do with underlying conditions that women may have, including obesity and older age.” A full year of Medicaid coverage would promote continuity of care, allowing new mothers to keep seeing the doctors who guided them through pregnancy, she added.

Medical groups are hoping to see a strong response from states.

“This new pathway is much less burdensome for states," said Emily Eckert, a health policy expert with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. "Some of the hurdles we’ve been hearing about from advocates on the ground are going to be washed away.”