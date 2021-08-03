COVID-19 cases in Oregon surge, hospital beds filling fast

In the southwest hospital region, which includes Jackson and Josephine counties, between 49% and 55% of adults have been vaccinated. This week the region's COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached an all time high for the area with 83 people. The previous record of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the region was 69 in January.

In the eastern hospital region, which includes Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties, between 38% and 58% of the adult population have been vaccinated. Hospitalizations in the region have reached a record high of 18 people, which was also reported in November.

Similar to the surge in hospitalizations during the winter, health officials said they are working with hospitals to increase their capacity limits.

“We have been having conversations with our hospital partners and our regional coalition about ways they can increase the capacity in hospitals," Sidelinger said. "Much of that is happening with some delays of non-emergency procedures so that they can free up space and staff to care for folks with COVID-19 and other acute illnesses that come in.”