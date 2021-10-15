COVID-19 delta surge continues to recede in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials say rural areas with low vaccination rates remain a concern, but overall COVID-19 trends continue to improve statewide, with a test positivity rate that’s dropped below 8% for the first time since early July.

“The delta surge continues to recede across Nevada, with all key COVID-19 metrics declining,” state officials reported in Thursday's weekly update.

Daily cases declined 26% between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. The 14-day average fell to 527 on Thursday — less than half the 1,193 reported in mid-August when a steady decline began.

“However, the surge is not over,” the weekly bulletin warned. “Rural hospitalizations remain near their peak and Nevada is still averaging five times more cases than in June.”

Officials added that while hospital capacity in rural communities continues to be strained, “significant challenges are not as widespread as they were in July and August.” Statewide hospitalizations declined 11% between Sept. 23 and Oct. 7.

As of Thursday, the test positivity rate was 7.9% statewide across Nevada, where 55.1% of all residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 63.7% have initiated vaccination.

In rural areas outside Las Vegas, Reno-Sparks and Carson City, only 49.5% are fully vaccinated. The positivity rate there is 13.7%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.