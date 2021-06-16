COVID-19 early release program for inmates to end July 1

Some inmate advocates said the program did not reduce the prison population as significantly as they had hoped. Maisie Osteen, an attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center's Civil Rights and Racial Justice Program, said the program's strict eligibility guidelines limited the number of inmates who were considered for early release.

“The scope was just far too narrow and really didn't offer the relief we were hoping for and a lot of other advocates were hoping for,” Osteen said. “We should acknowledge that there was some small relief offered from this program. It just wasn't as far-reaching as we'd hoped.”

Department of Corrections Director Harold Clarke said that about 70% of the inmate population has now been vaccinated against COVID-19, and there are no current cases among the population. A total of 56 inmates and five staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 have died during the pandemic.

The DOC said it is planning a phased-in approach to allow visitors back into prisons while continuing to follow federal guidelines for congregate settings. Face masks continue to be required in congregate settings, including correctional facilities.