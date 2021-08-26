COVID-19 forces Idaho hospitals past capacity, toward crisis

It's difficult, but understandable to see many Idaho residents acting like coronavirus isn't a big deal, Johnson said.

"Most of our patients in our state here in Idaho are not going to require hospitalization for COVID," Johnson said. “In terms of the proportion of the population, yeah, it's not most people that are in that situation, so I get it that people don't see that right in front of them.”

But it's not just COVID-19 patients who will be affected by limited hospital capacity. On Thursday, as St. Luke's was struggling to find beds for coronavirus patients across the state in need of ICU care, three new patients came in with strokes in need of the same beds.

“We're having trouble and we will have trouble accommodating the needs of our community if they have an emergency,” Johnson said. “If a kid comes in with pediatric trauma and we're stressed on space and capacity, we are going to have a hard time taking care of them.”

Last winter when hospitals were overwhelmed, masking and social distancing helped turn the tide. Now, with vaccination also available, the public can again help hospitals maintain capacity, he said. Roughly 98% of the COVID-19 patients in St. Luke's ICU are unvaccinated.

“Regardless of their opinions on COVID, we want to make sure that we have capacity for them,” Johnson said.

