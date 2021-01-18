COVID-19 fuels quick push for Kansas anti-abortion measure

Supporters want to put the proposal on the ballot in the August 2022 primary, so that taking a few weeks more to consider it — or the full legislative session — wouldn’t affect that timing. But getting the measure on the ballot will require two-thirds majorities in both chambers, and anti-abortion lawmakers and groups worry that even a few absences among their ranks caused by COVID-19 would prevent its passage, particularly in the House.

The pandemic is shaping how GOP leaders view work on other issues as well. The Senate suspended its rules Thursday so that members could take “emergency” final action immediately on a bill extending a law governing the state's pandemic response and a bill aimed at holding down local property taxes, rather than waiting until Tuesday. Such a move is common at the end of a legislative session when time is running out, but unusual for the first week.

And Kansas lawmakers have only to look to neighboring Missouri, where the state House suspended operations for this week because of a COVID-19 outbreak. In Kansas, final action on a bill requires lawmakers to be in the House or Senate chamber or its galleries to vote.