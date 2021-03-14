COVID-19 leads to burst of info, but some data blocked in NJ

Murphy last week said it might take time to release some records but recommitted his administration to transparency.

“We are doing, I promise you, our level best to be transparent in every single way,” he said. “I would also remind folks that we’re still at war and we’re building the plane as we fly it, so I would just say to you, that’s our commitment.”

Associated Press requests last year for written and electronic communications among officials about the coronavirus were denied as “overbroad,” a kind of catch-all under the state’s Open Public Records Act that permits officials to shield certain information.

The administration also cited emails among the governor’s staff as privileged under the law because they were “inter-agency” and “consultative or deliberative,” additional carve-outs that prevent the release of documents under the law.

The administration also denied public records requests seeking payment vouchers for personal protective equipment it bought, saying it would be disruptive. Asked about it late last year, Murphy said he wasn't sure why the information was withheld and soon afterward, the state divulged a list of expenditures showing about $220 million in expenses.