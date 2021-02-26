COVID-19 raised in latest physician-assisted suicide debate

Some proponents of the latest effort in Connecticut to allow physicians to prescribe medication to terminally ill patients seeking to end their lives said Friday the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for such a law.

Opponents of the legislation, however, argued at a virtual hearing at the state Legislature that it's the absolute wrong time to bring up the bill again.

“Why would the Connecticut legislature be holding a hearing and trying to pass assisted suicide during a year like this when so many of our seniors have already died and are in a mentally vulnerable state of mind,” asked Anthony Barca of Norwalk, who submitted written testimony to the General Assembly's Public Health Committee.

Tina Balmer of Manchester wrote: “This is NO time to make suicide more socially acceptable,” noting the “mental stress” the pandemic and lockdowns have taken on the state's children and teenagers.

Dr. Jeff Gardere of Weston, a clinical psychologist and ordained minister, said he believes the pandemic, which has been blamed for more than 7,600 deaths in Connecticut, has proven the need for state legislators to finally pass the “Aid in Dying” bill after about eight years of consideration.