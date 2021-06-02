COVID-19 shot comes with a free beer under new Illinois law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Get the shot, then relax with a shot, or a beer.

That's the incentive for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 under legislation Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Wednesday.

The Democrat's action came on the same day President Joe Biden announced a “month of action,” including beer, sports tickets, and other lures, to get people in line for the needle and meet his goal of having 70% of Americans vaccinated by July 4.

“Not only will the vaccine protect you from getting sick — your free COVID-19 shot can now get you a free shot of your choosing or whatever drink suits your palate,” Pritzker said in a prepared statement.

The Illinois plan, sponsored by Rep. Mike Zalewski of Riverside and Sen. Sara Feigenholtz of Chicago, both Democrats, intends to draw customers back to the bar by offering a free drink with proof of vaccination.

It also extends the pandemic-era law that allows the sale of cocktails for pickup or delivery, which helped liquor sellers through the crisis which closed many business doors.