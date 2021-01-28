COVID-19 vaccine effort slow at Louisiana's nursing homes

Gov. John Bel Edwards said another 14 possible cases of the U.K. variant were pending confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Democratic governor said that faster-spreading variant could wipe out improvements Louisiana has seen in recent days of fewer new confirmed COVID-19 cases and a smaller percentage of tests returning positive.

Kanter said residents should assume an “iceberg-type scenario where when you have one or two identified cases, that's the tip of the iceberg and you know there is a mountain below that."

Louisiana, like other states, is expecting to see a 16% increase in the number of coronavirus vaccine doses it will receive next week. That will boost the weekly delivery of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses combined to 67,350.

Still, demand outstrips supply.

Nearly 900,000 of Louisiana's 4.6 million residents are eligible to be immunized right now, under Edwards' eligibility rules. More than 339,000 people in the state have received at least their first dose of the two-dose immunization so far, according to the latest health department data released Thursday.

Vaccination efforts at nursing homes seem to be moving slower than the state's other immunization efforts through hospitals, clinics and local pharmacies.