COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to all adults

A worker directs cars for drive-through vaccines Monday, March 29, 2021, at "Vaccine Fest," a 24-hour COVID-19 mass vaccination event in Metairie, La., just outside New Orleans, hosted by Ochsner Health System and the Jefferson Parish Government. Every adult in Louisiana over the age of 16 is now eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as the state's expanded eligibility went into effect Monday.
Associated Press
New Orleans (AP) — Every adult in Louisiana 16 and older is now eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as the state's expanded eligibility went into effect Monday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards last week announced the expanded guidelines, putting Louisiana on the growing list of states that are allowing any adult interested in the shot to get it.
The move came after vaccine supplies started to grow and some appointments to get the vaccine were going unused.
Already, adults that had one of two dozen medical conditions or worked in one of a long list of “essential” jobs were eligible for any of the three available coronavirus vaccinations. People 16 or 17 must get the Pfizer vaccine since that is the only shot authorized for people that age in the United States. People 18 and older can also access the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The state has been doing drive-thru and walk-in mass immunizations at large-scale events such as stadiums or churches. In the latest such mass vaccine event, Ochsner Health and Jefferson Parish Monday are hosting a 24-hour vaccine festival that features live music from local artists. The event runs from 10 a.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday, and free or discounted Uber rides are available for people who need assistance getting to the vaccine.
