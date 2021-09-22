COVID case delays contentious redistricting in Oregon

“The Democrats can choose a walkout or the Democrats can choose to advance maps that are fair to Oregonians,” Drazan said.

If Republicans don’t go to the floor of the House the chamber won’t have a quorum — meaning lawmakers wouldn’t be able to proceed with business. Both parties have used walkouts — a tool made available by the Oregon Constitution — in the past, with Republicans relying on it in recent years. Most notably in 2019, when Republicans used it to stop a cap-and-trade bill.

In exchange for Republicans to stop blocking bills with delaying tactics during the 2021 legislative session, the House Speaker had said she would evenly split the House Redistricting Committee — essentially granting veto power to the GOP over any proposed map.

Kotek’s announcement to pull back from the deal on Monday left Republicans furious, as it now gives Democrats a powerful advantage to pass maps they choose — likely resulting in five of the U.S. House seats being blue to Republicans' one. Currently, Democrats hold four of Oregon’s five House seats.

“She lied and broke her promise not just to us but to Oregonians,” Republican Leader Christine Drazan said in a statement about Kotek.