COVID forces Idaho hospitals past capacity, toward crisis

“If we take that over the next two weeks and double that, we're in a real, real difficult state that is well above any of the prior peaks that we had,” Johnson said. “We don't have room for those numbers to double.”

Neighboring states are in similar straits. St. Luke's has been getting regular calls from overwhelmed facilities in Oregon, Washington and Nevada looking for places to send patients. Oregon has contracted with a private medical company to send “crisis teams” of nurses, respiratory therapists and paramedics to its hardest-hit hospitals in hopes of easing some of the load. Idaho's public health leaders have requested help from FEMA, but the state is competing against others also requesting the same aid.

And because hospitalizations generally occur about two weeks after the patient is first infected with coronavirus, the state's climbing number of positive tests could mean any help may not come soon enough for some patients. More than 1,000 newly confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday and the daily number of new cases has been trending steadily upward.

Hospitals and public health officials have frequent conference calls as they try to shuffle patients to the places where resources are still available. The calls are clinical in nature, but at times incredibly grim.