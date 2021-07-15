COVID spike not prompting mask mandate for Louisiana schools

The president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, Sandy Holloway, said COVID-19 prevention practices are “best made by those closest to our students," the local school system leaders.

Private and parochial schools are taking different approaches, with some Catholic school dioceses already announcing they intend to require unvaccinated adults and students in grades 3 through 12 to wear face coverings inside classrooms.

Louisiana no longer has a statewide mask mandate after Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted that requirement and most other coronavirus restrictions earlier this year when vaccinations became widely available.

But as the delta variant spreads, the Louisiana Department of Health warned this week of a new surge of COVID-19 cases, especially among the unvaccinated. The agency said 94% of the more than 19,000 new cases of the illness reported since early May occurred among people who weren't fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and it urged people who aren't vaccinated to wear masks.

The number of new coronavirus cases diagnosed each day in Louisiana has increased for the last four weeks, and the percentage of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 is growing and now tops 6% statewide, according to the health department.