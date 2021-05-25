 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID vaccinations offered aboard Washington ferries
0 comments
AP

COVID vaccinations offered aboard Washington ferries

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SEATTLE (AP) — People in Washington state can now get a COVID vaccination on the ferry.

The state Department of Transportation and Peninsula Community Health Services are offering shots aboard the Seattle-Bremerton ferry runs from Tuesday until Thursday.

Another round of shots will be given next week, from June 1 to 3.

KOMO reports that interested passengers can get the vaccine on sailings departing from mid-morning until late afternoon.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 25

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News