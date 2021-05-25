COVID vaccinations offered aboard Washington ferries

SEATTLE (AP) — People in Washington state can now get a COVID vaccination on the ferry.

The state Department of Transportation and Peninsula Community Health Services are offering shots aboard the Seattle-Bremerton ferry runs from Tuesday until Thursday.

Another round of shots will be given next week, from June 1 to 3.

KOMO reports that interested passengers can get the vaccine on sailings departing from mid-morning until late afternoon.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

