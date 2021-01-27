Cowboys for Trump leader seeks release from Washington jail

“If the government is not going to prosecute most of the 800 people who surged into the building, why should they continue to pursue Mr. Griffin, who didn’t even approach the entrance to the Capitol building?" attorneys for Griffin said in court filings. “By the time the court reads this, Mr. Griffin will have already spent over a week in solitary detention at the D.C. jail, which ought to be enough to punish him for his actions.”

Before returning to Washington, Griffin spoke at a meeting of the Otero County Commission at length about his presence at the U.S. Capitol as riots broke out and the building was breached and about his plans to return to Washington with guns in his vehicle.

Griffin's attorneys say the guns were a self-defense precaution in response to threats, saying Griffin explained in public and in interviews by the FBI that he was worried about online threats. On the way to Washington, Griffin said he decided to leave his guns with friends in Pennsylvania and was arrested unarmed.

Defense attorneys released FBI summaries of its interviews with Griffin and a companion videographer for Cowboys for Trump. Griffin told agents that he began his journey to Washington on Dec. 28 in El Paso, Texas, with members of the Women for America group.