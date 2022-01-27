 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Cox defends funds for security building at private residence

  • 0
Governor Security Spending

FILE - Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a news conference on Aug. 31, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Gov. Cox is defending Utah's decision to spend roughly $260,000 on a building for security personnel on the farm property in central Utah where he lives when not at the governor's mansion in Salt Lake City. After the Salt Lake Tribune reported on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, that the Department of Public Safety solicited bids from contractors for the project in Fairview, Cox said the security plans originated with in the Department of Public Safety in response to increased threats, rather than from him.

 Rick Bowmer - staff, AP

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is defending the use of $260,000 in state funds for the construction of a building for security personnel at his house in a rural town south of the state capital.

After lawmakers last year approved the funds without publicly discussing details about the proposed construction, the Department of Public Safety solicited bids from contractors for a $260,000 project at Cox's residence in Fairview, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Thursday.

Project plans posted on Utah's public procurement website include renderings for a standalone 320-square-foot (29-square-meter) “security monitoring office” that includes a loft and an attached carport for the governor's protective detail.

Cox spokeswoman Jennifer Napier-Pearce told the Tribune and The Associated Press that the plans were based on recommendations from public safety officials. She declined to answer additional questions.

People are also reading…

On a personal social media account, Cox, a Republican in his second year as governor, said the idea to enhance security at his private residence originated in the Department of Public Safety. He said department officials rebuffed his requests to board security personnel in his home or fund the construction himself, and said it was normal procedure for sensitive security funding to be discussed with legislative leaders behind closed doors, rather than in public hearings.

“I’m sure there are some who will criticize me for spending time in Fairview when we have a secure home provided by taxpayers in SLC," he wrote, referring to the governor's mansion in a 10-post Twitter thread posted after the Tribune story published. "And it’s a fair criticism. I can only tell you that Fairview is the only place I can be me and feel connected to the soil and soul of our state."

Fairview is a small town of about 1,400 people located about 82 miles (131 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City where Cox was raised as part of a farming family.

Government officials in Utah and throughout the United States have faced an increasing number of violent threats as partisan politics and pandemic have placed both Democrats and Republicans under newfound scrutiny.

Protestors broke through gates last year at the governor's mansion in Washington state and Michigan strengthened security at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's residence after 13 men were arrested for a plot to overthrow her.

Many states have beefed up security at publicly-owned governor's mansions but, today, governors often live full or part-time at private residences, including in California, Colorado and Massachusetts.

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf paid out of his own pocket to rent space to house security near his private residence in 2014.

In Utah, the Fairview project accounts for less than 1% of the roughly $350 million the Department of Public Safety spends in a year, according to Utah's most recently published financial report. It was passed by lawmakers last year as part of a larger package to enhance security for top-ranking government officials.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA believes it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary has used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the hundreds of American officials who attribute symptoms associated with brain injuries to what's come to be known as “Havana syndrome."

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claimed the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nuland: Ball now in Russia's court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News