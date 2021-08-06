Craft touts Trump ties in possible preview of bid for gov

Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft lavished praise on former President Donald Trump, waded into culture politics and took a swipe at Kentucky's Democratic governor for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in a speech Friday night that could preview a run for governor in 2023.

Craft, a longtime GOP activist, was keynote speaker at a Republican dinner in Marshall County on the eve of the Fancy Farm picnic — the state's premiere political event. It gave her a prime opportunity to make an impression on the GOP faithful who gathered for the festivities in western Kentucky.

Though the governor's election is two years away, considerable jockeying is well under way among Republicans lining up for a possible chance to try to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Craft is among several prominent Republicans seen as weighing a possible run. State Auditor Mike Harmon already announced he's in the race, and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is seen as another potential GOP gubernatorial candidate. Other Republicans could jump into the campaign, given the GOP's growing dominance across the Bluegrass State.

In her speech, Craft touted her role as a diplomat and thanked Trump, who nominated her for her stint as the U.S. envoy to the United Nations. She previously served as U.S. ambassador to Canada.