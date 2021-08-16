Craig announces steps to bolster police amid crime 'crisis'

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig on Monday called for strengthening law enforcement amid what he labeled a public safety “crisis,” announcing several moves to focus on policing while he prepares to formally run for Michigan governor.

Craig, a Republican, appointed a team of sheriffs — including some Democrats — top GOP lawmakers and a county prosecutor to recommend new laws to support police. The group, which will grow, will begin meeting Aug. 23 and will survey law enforcement officials and invite local leaders to participate. Proposed legislation and actions will be released in the fall.

Craig also said he will use his bully pulpit to bring attention to crime issues, holding “Back MI Blue” events in September and challenging some prosecutors who “are refusing to enforce our laws.” He mentioned Ingham County, where the prosecutor in recent days said she will limit the use of felony firearm possession charges that disproportionately affect Black people.

Craig, who is Black, blamed rising crime on failed policies.