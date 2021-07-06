Craig gives 1st political speech, preps gubernatorial run

He quickly left the event without speaking to reporters.

Six Republicans have formed a gubernatorial committee. All are lesser-known candidates. Among those who attended Craig's 22-minute speech were Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser, Co-chairman Meshawn Maddock, and various current and former state lawmakers.

“We're not trying to coronate anybody. That's all determined in a primary, where the people vote — not the party,” Weiser said. He said Craig would be a “strong” candidate if he runs, pointing to his background, his support for conservative principles and his leadership experience having run three police departments.

Craig, who is African American, said he was automatically considered a Democrat while growing up in Detroit. Life experiences including his jobs and his study of history, he said, later led him to vote Republican.

“You are born a Democrat. But over time as you have your own life experiences, and the opportunity to form your own worldview, you come to your own conclusions,” he said.