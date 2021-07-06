 Skip to main content
Craig gives 1st political speech, preps gubernatorial run
AP

Craig gives 1st political speech, preps gubernatorial run

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Ex-Detroit police chief James Craig on Tuesday sought to burnish his Republican credentials before a likely run for governor, telling party stalwarts about his evolution from being a “born” Democrat.

Craig, who retired last month, said he has been a Republican for many years and voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. He said he is anti-abortion and supports gun rights along with the police, the military and the principle of self-reliance rather than a “victimhood mentality” allegedly being pushed by Democratic leaders.

He touted his efforts to keep Detroit, his hometown, safe last year amid tense nationwide protests against police killings of Black people. He hinted at, but stopped short, of declaring his candidacy to seek the 2022 GOP nomination against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whom he criticized along with Reps. Maxine Waters and Rashida Tlaib.

“There will be plenty of time to address issues and leadership in the near future. Today, in Jackson, our focus is on the founding of our party,” Craig told a crowd at the site of the first mass gathering of the Republican Party in 1854. “We are a party that offers a better path forward that emphasizes success through self-reliance.”

He quickly left the event without speaking to reporters.

Six Republicans have formed a gubernatorial committee. All are lesser-known candidates. Among those who attended Craig's 22-minute speech were Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser, Co-chairman Meshawn Maddock, and various current and former state lawmakers.

“We're not trying to coronate anybody. That's all determined in a primary, where the people vote — not the party,” Weiser said. He said Craig would be a “strong” candidate if he runs, pointing to his background, his support for conservative principles and his leadership experience having run three police departments.

Craig, who is African American, said he was automatically considered a Democrat while growing up in Detroit. Life experiences including his jobs and his study of history, he said, later led him to vote Republican.

“You are born a Democrat. But over time as you have your own life experiences, and the opportunity to form your own worldview, you come to your own conclusions,” he said.

The state Democratic Party criticized Craig for not using the speech to condemn Trump's “big lie” that the election was stolen. Spokesperson Rodericka Applewhaite called it a “thumb-on-the-scale event featuring heaps of establishment praise ... in what’s already looking like a rigged primary for those that have actually launched their campaigns.”

———

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

