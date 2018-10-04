FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The first scheduled debate in North Dakota's pivotal Senate race has been postponed because of Senate proceedings on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
The hour-long event between Republican Kevin Cramer and Democrat Heidi Heitkamp was scheduled Friday at Prairie Public Broadcasting studios in Fargo. A spokeswoman for Heitkamp says the two sides are working to reschedule.
Heitkamp is considered one of the most vulnerable candidates among red-state Democrats in the Senate. She began her campaign by promoting her independence and telling residents she will support President Donald Trump when it's right for the state.
Cramer has been one of Trump's fiercest allies.
The candidates have also scheduled debates Oct. 18 and Oct. 26.