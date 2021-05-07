Crawfish to join drive to vaccinate people in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A pound of crawfish is being promised to lure people to get a COVID-19 vaccine in New Orleans.

The city is partnering with the local non-profit Go Propeller to give the vaccines and crawfish from The Original Cajun Seafood on May 13, WVUE-TV reported.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available during the event, along with food, music, and gift card giveaways, officials said.

The crawfish giveaway is one of many different ways health officials and businesses have been encouraging people to get vaccinated. In recent weeks various bars have held “shots for shots” events where people who get vaccinated can get a free shot of booze while other events have featured music or fish fry giveaways.

