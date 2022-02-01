Crews face setback in struggle to restore water in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Crews have encountered setbacks while trying to restore water pressure to residents of Mississippi’s capital city.
Some Jackson residents have had low water pressure — or no water pressure — for more than a week, WAPT-TV reported.
Crews had been making progress but ran into problems over the weekend, City Engineer Charles Williams said. But the new problem involved turbidity — cloudiness or haziness in the water that’s not visible to the naked eye, he said.
That slowed the process of producing clean water needed to refill storage tanks.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says that city officials know people are frustrated with not having water. Williams said crews didn’t anticipate that the problem would linger on so long.
The water problems forced students in six schools to spend another day taking classes virtually.
