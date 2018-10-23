Try 1 month for 99¢

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Concerns about crime are being thrust into the political race for governor of New Mexico in the final weeks of voting.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Pearce's campaign has launched lurid attack ads that accuse his Democratic rival of supporting automatic parole and show photos of a supposed criminal posing beside her.

Several veteran law enforcement officials gathered Monday in Albuquerque to denounce the ads as slanderous and pledge support for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham.

State analysts have outlined an uptick in crime in the New Mexico's largest metro area over a multiyear period as poverty and other social issues worsened.

Pearce wants to connect former jail inmates with work and housing opportunities. Lujan Grisham has outlined a lengthy anti-crime strategy that seeks better pay and technology for police.

