Criminal justice bill OK'd by NC House reworks body cam rule

Police officers also would have a duty to report a colleague’s excessive force to superiors, and officers would receive psychological screenings and mental health strategies.

As for the body camera footage, current law gives a law enforcement agency discretion to refuse the request of a family, which could then go to a judge to seek that decision be overturned. Critics say that places a large weight upon the relatives.

The Senate added language months ago that would have told police or a sheriff to let the family or a victim view the unredacted recordings within five business days of their request. The department could ask a judge before that happened to let it edit or withhold footage.

But criticisms surfaced, and a proposed alteration that was added last month was quickly deleted after complaints it would lead to more delays in family access.

Under new language contained in Wednesday's bill, a law enforcement agency would have to contact a court within three business days of receiving a formal request from the family so the judge can decide how much footage, if any, could be watched.