 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Criticism over latest NC redistricting back at Supreme Court

  • Updated
  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Supreme Court returned to the state’s recent divisive round of redistricting on Tuesday, as justices heard further challenges to General Assembly and congressional district lines getting used for next month’s elections.

The state’s highest court listened to arguments from lawyers speaking for advocacy groups and voters who filed and initially won months ago partisan gerrymandering lawsuits, and for Republican legislative leaders who drew maps last year based on census figures that were struck down.

These legal parties still aren’t happy with redrawn boundaries and want more alterations. The litigants blame a panel of trial judges that handled redistricting litigation last winter for failing to comply with standards set by the state Supreme Court or federal law to prevent illegal partisan and racial gerrymandering.

People are also reading…

The justices didn’t say when they would rule. It’s too late for any ensuing decision by the Supreme Court to affect this year’s elections. Mail-in absentee balloting for November began a month ago.

But the opinions could inform lawmakers about how partisan bias must be avoided in mapmaking, and could force the legislature to again redraw General Assembly maps for the remainder of this decade. A new congressional map for the 2024 elections already will be needed.

The lawsuit's plaintiffs, which include the N.C. League of Conservation Voters and Common Cause, won in February a landmark state Supreme Court ruling.

In a 4-3 decision, the court’s Democratic justices declared that partisan gerrymandering violates the state constitution and that the congressional and legislative lines approved by the GOP-controlled legislature last year unfairly favored Republicans. The three Republican justices said the majority had gone on a power trip and usurped the legislature’s responsibility to draw maps.

But the plaintiffs’ attorneys said Tuesday the state House and Senate district maps that the legislature redrew based on that ruling --- and the justices said could be used for this year’s election -- still fall short.

The legislative seat boundaries also keep discriminating against Black voters, said Hilary Klein, a lawyer representing Common Cause.

Klein and another attorney said legislative maps remained skewed toward Republicans and fail to give Democrats the same chance as the GOP to win governing majorities should they receive similar statewide voter support as Republicans -- a standard the state Supreme Court in February.

“The trial court just didn’t address that standard. And that’s a legal error,” Elisabeth Theodore, an attorney representing Democratic and unaffiliated voters, said during arguments livestreamed from the old Chowan County Courthouse in Edenton, where the justices held proceedings this week.

GOP legislators are aiming this fall to win veto-proof majorities in the House and Senate. The plaintiffs want the court to reverse the decision of a panel of trial judges that upheld those boundaries and order that their own maps be implemented for the 2024 elections.

The Republicans argue the same trial judges got it wrong when they rejected the replacement map for U.S. House districts and drew their own temporary plan for this year.

Phil Strach, a lawyer for the GOP leaders, said they had followed the Supreme Court’s suggestions for legislative and congressional maps on what mathematical calculations and political standards could be followed to rein in partisan gerrymandering.

But while the judges accepted the measurements for the General Assembly maps, they rejected calculations originating from the same modelling for the congressional maps and accepted other calculations instead, Strach said.

Strach said the plaintiffs want to use the state Supreme Court’s partisan gerrymandering ruling to “transform redistricting into a game of gotcha by litigants and the courts” without giving legislators a clear method to draw lawful maps.

“Respectfully, your honors, what we would submit is this is no way to conduct constitutional maps,” he told the justices earlier.

North Carolina Republicans currently hold eight of the state’s 13 U.S. House seats. The state gained a 14th seat following the census. Under the temporary plan the judges approved, Democrats could win as many as seven next month.

The congressional map appeal has a twist: Republican legislative leaders attempted in July to withdraw its appeal, because they say it's not worth spending time and taxpayer dollars on the matter when state law already requires them to redraw a U.S. House map in 2024.

The state Supreme Court still hasn’t yet ruled on that withdrawal. The plaintiffs want the justices to force GOP lawmakers to see through the appeal, saying a dismissal would strengthen Republicans in an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court case involving North Carolina legislators that challenges the power of state courts to scrutinize congressional maps.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball

Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball

Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, turned 98 on Saturday. It's another milestone for the 39th president and day to spend with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born. And the Carter Center, founded by the Carters in 1982, is marking 40 years of promoting democracy and advancing public health internationally. A grandson of the former president, Jason Carter, describes his grandfather as content with his life and legacy. The younger Carter says the former president had planned a relatively quiet day that included watching his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves, play the New York Mets.

Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master

Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master

The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has spawned a parallel “special master” process that has slowed the Justice Department's criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. The probe into the presence of top secret information at Mar-a-Lago continues. But barbed rhetoric in the past week's court filings has laid bare deep disagreements related to the special master’s work and made clear that a process the Trump team initially sought has not been playing to the president’s advantage. The special master, Raymond Dearie, is a former federal prosecutor and served as a U.S. District judge in Brooklyn.

White House: Late congresswoman 'top of mind' in Biden flub

White House: Late congresswoman 'top of mind' in Biden flub

President Joe Biden sought out a deceased congresswoman during his remarks at a hunger conference Wednesday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later said Rep. Jackie Walorski was “top of mind” to Biden when he called out “Where's Jackie?” Jean-Pierre did not acknowledge that Biden had misspoken during his remarks at the White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health when he looked around for Walorski. The Indiana congresswoman was seen as a leader on the issue before she died in an August car crash. “Where’s Jackie?” Biden said, suggesting he expected her to be there.

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.

Noem speaks out on grocery tax, promises to repeal it

Noem speaks out on grocery tax, promises to repeal it

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has made a campaign promise to repeal the state’s tax on groceries. Wednesday's announcement is a change after she did not publicly support a bipartisan proposal to cut the tax in March. The Republican governor made the announcement two days ahead of a Friday debate with her Democratic challenger, Rep. Jamie Smith. He has pushed the repeal of the 4.5% tax on groceries for years and helped broker a bipartisan vote to pass it in the House this year. Noem says her promise would push $100 million “directly to families to help them with their budget.”

Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was 'rebellion,' prosecutor says

Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was 'rebellion,' prosecutor says

Prosecutors are saying at the opening of the most serious case to reach trial in the attack on the U.S. Capitol that the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned for an “armed rebellion” to stop the transfer of presidential power. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler delivered his opening statement Monday in Washington’s federal court in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and others charged with seditious conspiracy. They are accused of a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Defense attorneys accused prosecutors of cherry-picking comments from messages and videos and said the government has no evidence there ever was any plan to attack the Capitol.

Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote

Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote

Russia has positioned itself to formally annex parts of Ukraine after occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” — denounced as illegal and rigged by Kyiv and the West  — to live under Moscow’s rule. Armed troops had gone door-to-door with election officials to collect ballots in five days of voting. The results were widely ridiculed as implausible and characterized as a land grab by an increasingly cornered Russian leadership following embarrassing military losses in Ukraine. Russia is calling up 300,000 reservists to fight in the war and warned it could resort to nuclear weapons. The European Commission president urged the European Union’s 27 member countries to slap more sanctions on Russian officials and trade over what he called sham referendums.

Europe ramps up energy security after suspected sabotage

Europe ramps up energy security after suspected sabotage

European companies are ramping up security around pipelines and energy prices are climbing again as the suspected sabotage of two pipelines that deliver natural gas from Russia underscored the vulnerability of Europe’s energy infrastructure and prompted the EU to warn of possible retaliation. Some European officials and energy experts have said Russia is likely to blame for any sabotage, while others cautioned against pointing fingers until investigators are able to determine what happened. Russia benefits from higher energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe. Moscow has sharply curtailed natural gas shipments to Europe in retaliation for sanctions the West put in place after its invasion of Ukraine.

Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote

Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote

Latvia has held general election that has been influenced by neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine. An exit poll shows the center-right New Unity party of Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins emerging as the top vote-getter, capturing 22.5% support. Karins currently leads a four-party minority coalition. The poll also predicted that a new centrist party that favors green development — United List — would be second with 11.5% and the opposition Greens and Farmers Union would come in third with 10.9%. Support for parties catering to the country's ethnic-Russian minority, who make up over 25% of Latvia’s 1.9 million people, is expected to be mixed. One Moscow-friendly party saw its popularity plummet after it opposed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk angers Ukrainian officials with unsolicited ‘peace plan’ with Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News