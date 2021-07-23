Critics bid to overturn approval of Tahoe resort expansion

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Environmental lawyers urged a California appellate court this week to overturn a pair of district court rulings that handed significant victories to the Squaw Valley ski resort as it moves forward with expansion plans that critics say will dramatically increase traffic in the area and harm Lake Tahoe’s air and water quality.

Justice Vance W. Raye, chief of the Third District Court of Appeals, appeared sympathetic to their arguments that Placer County may have violated a public records law in approving part of an environmental analysis and mitigation plan at the home of the 1960 Winter Olympics.

But the three-member panel didn’t offer any clues about its take on Sierra Watch's broader challenge that accuses the developer of intentionally failing to adequately assess impacts on the nearby lake and downplayed the potential for dangerous delays during a wildfire evacuation.

A Placer County judge backed the county’s handling of both matters in 2018 rulings related to plans approved for Alterra Mountain Co., Denver-based owner of Squaw Valley. It intends to build 850 new units in a series of high-rise condo hotels in what’s now the parking lot of the ski resort 6 miles (10 kilometers) north of Lake Tahoe.

