Critics say Indiana COVID-19 law allows nursing home neglect

At least one nursing home is already using COVID-19 to defend itself against a state health department citation for failing to prevent and treat bedsores, the Star reported. In that case, one resident’s bedsore was so badly infected her leg had to be amputated.

“It’s just unbelievable that our Legislature would even think of giving them immunity for what they’ve done to my mom,” said Duane Zenn, son of the woman who lost her leg.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the nursing home protections bill into law last month after signing another bill in February that gave Indiana businesses broad protections from lawsuits by people blaming them for contracting COVID-19. Republican lawmakers made that a top priority for this year’s legislative session even as supporters didn’t point to any such lawsuits in the state.

The Indiana Health Care Association, which represents the state’s nursing home operators, argued the new law is “specifically tailored to address actions that are in response to the pandemic or for COVID-19 and do not provide blanket immunity.”