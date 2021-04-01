Critics say scaled-back Arkansas hate crimes bill is a farce

Republican state Senate President Jimmy Hickey, the new hate crimes bill's chief sponsor, said he believes it would include crimes targeting transgender people. But he said it would cover crimes committed targeting others, citing Baptist preachers as an example.

“It's more fair this way," Hickey said.

The state Chamber of Commerce endorsed the proposal, and said such a measure was needed to help attract and retain jobs. Springdale-based Tyson Foods, which has supported the push for hate crimes legislation, said it supports the latest proposal.

Unlike the initial hate crimes bill, the measure would create additional penalties for targeting someone. Instead, offenders would be required to serve at least 80% of their sentence. It also narrows the offenses covered to violent felonies, including murder, aggravated assault and arson.

State Sen. Jim Hendren, an independent who sponsored the initial hate crimes bill that spelled out the groups covered, said he was glad to see movement on the issue. But, Hendren acknowledged, “there is a lot of space" between the two proposals.

Democratic state Sen. Joyce Elliott, who has advocated for hate crimes legislation since 2001, said she could not support the latest plan which she called “cloaked in vagueness."