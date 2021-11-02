 Skip to main content
Crowded field in primary election to replace Rep. Hastings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Voters in South Florida are choosing the nominees to replace late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, a Democrat who had been the longest serving member of the state's congressional delegation before he died in April.

Eleven Democrats and two Republicans are on the ballot for Tuesday's special election. The district that includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties is overwhelmingly Democrat, making it likely that the winner of the Democratic nomination will become the next member of Congress.

Hastings was first elected in 1992. Among the 11 Democrats seeking the nomination are state House Democratic Leader Bobby DuBose, state Rep. Omari Hardy, state Sen. Perry Thurston and former state Rep. Priscilla Ann Taylor. Two Broward County commissioners who previously served as the county mayor, Dale Holness and Barbara Sharief, are also on the ballot, as well as health care company CEO Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, author and former National Urban League chief of staff Elvin Dowling, retired Navy petty officer Phil Jackson, business consulting firm founder Emmanuel Morel and physician Dr. Imran Uddin Siddiqui.

Turnout was expected to be low, and it’s possible the next U.S. House member to represent the South Florida district can win the primary with less than 20% of the vote. The district is more than 61% Democratic and about 13% Republican. In the 2020 election, Hastings earned 78.7% of the vote to defeat Republican Greg Musselwhite. Musselwhite is again running for the GOP nomination, facing Jason Mariner.

People are also reading…

Cherfilus-McCormick loaned her campaign more than $3.7 million and has far outspent the other Democrats in the race. Sharief was the second-highest spender as of mid-October, with about $700,000 in expenditures.

Heading into Election Day, out of the more than 345,000 eligible primary voters, nearly 33,000 Democrats and more than 4,000 Republicans had already cast votes.

The district is nearly 54% Black. Every Democrat on the ballot is a person of color, while the two Republicans are white.

