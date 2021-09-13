Crowds gather to protest President Joe Biden's Idaho visit

“He's acting like a dictator,” Burns said.

Idaho has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the United States and the state's health care system is in danger of buckling as the delta variant sends COVID-19 case numbers skyrocketing. One in every 210 Idaho residents tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week, and the average number of daily new cases has increased by nearly 70% in the past two weeks.

Idaho reached a record high with 613 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, the most recent numbers available from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Last week the state gave hospitals in northern Idaho permission to operate under “crisis standards of care,” a health care rationing measure intended to ensure that scarce resources such as hospital beds are first given to those most likely to benefit or survive.

Still, opposition to wearing masks, social distancing and getting vaccinated remains high across the deep-red state.

“I don't think anybody should be forced to put something in their body,” said 46-year-old Caldwell resident Michelle Ballon, holding a sign calling forced vaccines “medical rape."