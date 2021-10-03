 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

'Crumbs:' Federal aid falls short for southwest Louisiana

  • 0

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Southwest Louisiana leaders say the disaster assistance approved by Congress will be too little to solve the lingering housing crisis and other needs caused by Hurricane Laura, which struck the region more than a year ago.

Billions of dollars in federal disaster aid were included in legislation passed by Congress on Thursday that also helped avoid a government shutdown.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter told The American Press that the package has $1.6 billion in disaster block grant aid to split among states for all the 2020 disasters, with southwest Louisiana anticipated to get $600 million for Laura and the follow-up blow of Hurricane Delta.

“When you look at other singular hurricanes over the last 20 years and the billions of dollars that have flowed down to those communities, $600 million is crumbs,” he said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration has estimated the unmet needs for Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta is around $3 billion.

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Brian Abshire said in a statement that while the parish has waited patiently for federal aid, “Washington politics has diluted the relief bill.”

People are also reading…

“This feel-good bill makes no one but the federal politicians actually feel good, and it will do very little for Calcasieu Parish,” he said. “We will continue to fight for what our residents need, and, frankly, what our residents deserved a year ago.”

Housing needs alone for the 2020 hurricanes are estimated to reach $900 million.

“That ($600 million) will put a small dent in housing,” Hunter told the newspaper. “I’m thankful it’s something, but it’s just really like a punch in the gut. It makes you feel like we’re less American.”

Hunter said there won’t be any money left for economic revitalization and infrastructure, two major components needed to recover from a major natural disaster.

Since Laura roared ashore as a Category 4 storm in August 2020, Hunter and other local elected leaders have sought federal aid for months.

“I’m pretty exasperated and worn out from this whole process,” Hunter said. “I thought we would be so much further along than we are.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, American Press.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two more local health department in Michigan rescinded their school masking requirement Thursday despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying she will not enforce Republican-written budget provisions that threaten funding for counties with COVID-19 orders.

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting, President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress strained Tuesday to trim back his potentially historic $3.5 trillion government overhaul to win support from two key holdout senators ahead of make-or-break deadlines for votes.

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government.

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alek Skarlatos, a hero soldier-turned-Republican congressional candidate, started a nonprofit shortly after his 2020 defeat in a western Oregon race, pledging to advocate for veterans “left high and dry” by the country "they put their lives on the line for."

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged Friday at the Capitol to “get it done” as Democrats strained to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations.

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday acknowledged frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after frantic negotiations failed to produce a deal.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Ancient oak tree at Ponca State Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News