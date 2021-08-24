Cuomo cited in call for stronger sex harassment law in Conn.

Since passage of the Connecticut law, the number of sexual harassment complaints filed with CHRO climbed to a record high of 260, out of roughly 4,500 discrimination complaints. The agency is on track to exceed that number by the end of the year, which Cheryl Sharp, deputy director of the CHRO, attributed to the new, mandated sexual harassment training. Yet she said more can be done.

“There are things we can do to strengthen our law," said Sharp, noting that neighboring New York's laws are more strict in some instances. For example, while Connecticut's standard for illegal sexual harassment as having to be “severe" and “pervasive,” neighboring New York does not have that requirement.

“If there is consistent or persistent conduct of a sexual nature, there should be some remedy to the victim of that conduct,” said Sharp. New York law also defines an employer as having at least one person in their employ, while current Connecticut law requires three or more people to be affected by the law.

“We don’t want individuals being able to escape any type of punishment for their conduct because they don’t have the requisite number of employees,” she said.

The General Assembly is scheduled to convene Feb. 9, 2022.