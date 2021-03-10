Cuomo impeachment talk grows in New York Legislature

At least two former aides have said they believed the governor was hitting on them. One said he gave her an unwanted kiss on the lips. Another said he asked her whether she would be interested in a relationship with an older man.

Other women have complained about uncomfortable hugs or touches, or flirtatious comments inappropriate in the workplace.

Cuomo has denied inappropriately touching anyone, but said he is sorry if he made anyone uncomfortable and didn’t intend to do so.

New York has only impeached a governor once, in 1913.

Some members of the Assembly want to see it happen again.

Bronx Assembly member Amanda Septimo, who has called for the governor’s resignation, estimated that lawmakers have spent more than 15 hours in meetings in recent days discussing the allegations.

“Talking questions of abuses of power, questions of leadership, question of leadership style, now questions of sexual harassment, and what that means and what it says,” Septimo said Monday on an online stream she posted on Twitter. “And what’s the message we’re sending to women in our state if we don’t stand up and say this isn’t okay?”