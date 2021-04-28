Cuomo's order requiring food purchase with alcohol repealed

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers will no longer have to buy a jelly sandwich, chips or other snack with their beer under an executive order that state lawmakers repealed Wednesday.

Last summer, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order requiring food to be sold with alcoholic beverages at bars and restaurants. At the time, COVID-19 rates were low and the state had begun allowing New York City bars and restaurants to re-open.

State lawmakers passed resolutions Wednesday to repeal the directive, which restaurant owners have blasted for months as nonsensical.

Cuomo had said chips or fruit alone couldn't count as “food,” which led to a Saratoga Springs bar offering “Cuomo Chips and Salsa.”

“Witnessing the industry-wide devastation during the pandemic was heartbreaking,” Sen. John Mannion, a Democrat of central New York, said. “Rescinding the food with beverage mandate is the most pressing issue in all of my conversations with owners and managers.”

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in New York is higher than three dozen other states but plummeting: 27,000 people have tested positive in the last seven days, down 31% from nearly 40,000 the prior week.