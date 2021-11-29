 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Current lawmaker rare appointee among 12 California judges

  • 0
Current lawmaker rare appointee among 12 California judges

FILE - Assemblyman Ed Chau, D-Monterey Park, speaks on a measure before lawmakers during the Assembly session, Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Chau on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Robert J. Perry.

 Rich Pedroncelli

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom took the rare step of appointing a sitting California state lawmaker to one of 12 judgeships Monday, triggering a special election for the Los Angeles County seat.

Assemblyman Ed Chau, a Democrat from Monterey Park, will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Robert J. Perry.

Chau, 64, has represented the San Gabriel Valley's 49th Assembly District since his election in 2012. He has his law degree from the Southwestern University School of Law and was in solo practice from 1994 until his election.

He would have been termed out of the Assembly in 2024 after representing a district in which 45% of voters are registered Democrats; 19% Republicans; and 32% no party preference.

It's the only legislative district where those of Asian descent account for a majority of the population, at 54%, according to the California Target Book, which tracks legislative elections. Monterey Park became a gateway city for Asian residents, according to the Target Book, and the mostly Chinese immigrants spread to other nearby cities.

Los Angeles Community College District Trustee and former Assembly candidate Mike Fong, San Gabriel city councilman Jason Pu and Service Employees International Union organizer Frank Torres already filed to run for the seat with the expectation that Chau would be departing, according to the Target Book.

People are also reading…

Fong already was endorsed by Chau, U.S. Rep. Judy Chu and former Assemblyman Mike Eng, though the date of Chau's resignation and thus the special election has not yet been set.

Chau in a statement thanked Newsom, said he will miss his legislative colleagues and said representing the district “has been a true honor and privilege.”

Newsom's office said it doesn't have a complete record of sitting lawmakers appointed to judgeships, but said Assemblyman William J. McVittie was appointed to the San Bernardino County Superior Court by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in 1980.

Then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger appointed Charles Poochigian to the Fifth District Court of Appeal in 2009, but he had already left the state Senate.

Aside from Chau, Newsom on Monday announced his appointment of 10 other Superior Court judges, including two more in Los Angeles County and two in Sacramento County. Single appointments went to Alameda, Kings, Merced, Modoc, Nevada and Tulare counties.

He also nominated Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Laurie M. Earl, 60, for the Third District Court of Appeal to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice M. Kathleen Butz.

Her nomination requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to gerrymander a political map

How to gerrymander a political map

See how cracking a political party’s voters into more districts or packing party voters into fewer districts can assure more wins. Plus, get an update on political mapmaking across the U.S., and why it matters.

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gasoline and other costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations including India, the United Kingdom and China.

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for suggesting that Fauci be investigated for statements he made about COVID-19 and said the criticism by the Texas Republican was an attack on science.

Omar seeks action over House colleague's remarks on Muslims

Omar seeks action over House colleague's remarks on Muslims

DENVER (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota called Friday for House leaders to take “appropriate action" against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Omar at the U.S. Capitol.

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic" Monday and said he was not considering any widespread U.S. lockdown. He urged Americans anew to get fully vaccinated, including booster shots, and return to face masks indoors in public settings to slow any spread.

Where does Donald Trump stand now?

Where does Donald Trump stand now?

A little over one year since the 2020 election, despite a defeat, Donald Trump occupies a position in American life that no other former president has ever occupied before. What does this mean for his political ambitions in 2024 and will his party stand with him? 

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News