SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Republican primary Tuesday offers a rematch between U.S. Rep. John Curtis and conservative businessman Chris Herrod.
Curtis needs to prevail if he wants to earn his first full term in Congress.
The two candidates squared off last year ahead of a special election to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz in the 3rd Congressional District.
Herrod says he offers voters a conservative alternative in line with President Donald Trump.
Curtis is a former Provo mayor who says he's in step with Utah Republicans.
Financial disclosures show Curtis raised $137,000 in the two months ahead of the election and spent $145,000.
Herrod raised just $13,000 and spent $7,000.
The winner will be the heavy favorite in the general election against Democrat college professor James Singer.